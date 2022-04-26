Power outage impacting 3400 in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A power outage is impacting 3400 households in Great Falls Tuesday.
According to NorthWestern Energy's outage map, the estimated repair time is 4 p.m.
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow in excess of 6 inches possible for elevations above about 5000 feet. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin and Meagher Counties. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult over mountain passes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&
