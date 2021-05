GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Over 2,000 NorthWestern Energy (NWE) customers are being affected by an outage in Great Falls.

According to NorthWestern Energy’s Electric Service Outage Map, the outage is affecting 2,867 customers.

At this time NWE is reporting the outage is estimated to be repaired by 1:49 pm.

The cause of the outage is currently unknown.