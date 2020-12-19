GREAT FALLS- A power outage that affected over 1,000 NorthWestern Energy customers in Great Falls has been repaired.
NorthWestern Energy says the outage affected 1,477 customers.
According to the NorthWestern Energy's outage map, the outage was repaired at 12:24 pm, however, there are still a couple of smaller outages reported on the map near 10th Avenue South.
At this time the cause of the outage is unknown.
We are aware of a power outage in Great Falls . We have a serviceman in route and will restore power as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience. You can find the most up-to-date outage information at https://t.co/W5gB7EdaFg— NorthWestern Energy (@NWEinfo) December 19, 2020
