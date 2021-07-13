Update at 6:05 pm:
NorthWestern Energy reports the outage has been repaired.
The outage affected 199 customers in the area.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A power outage is affecting residents near CMR High School in Great Falls.
Businesses and restaurants are being affected by the outage as well.
At this time there are no details regarding the cause of the outage, and NorthWestern Energy does not have an estimate as to when power will be restored.
NorthWestern Energy is asking customers to contact them if they do not have power.