Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph occurring. * WHERE...Eastern Teton, Liberty, Judith Basin, Toole, Chouteau, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Glacier, Cascade and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow down limbs, trees, and power lines. A few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&