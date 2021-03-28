BROWNING, Mont. - Due to damage to light poles from Sunday’s grass fire, there is a planned power outage starting at 8:00 pm.
Blackfeet Covid-19 Incident Command says Glacier Electric will be having a planned power outage at 8:00 pm to fix the power lines.
All areas across the Blackfeet Reservation may be affected by the outage.
