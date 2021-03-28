HEADS UP: Power Outage Planned For East Side Of Lake Coeur d'Alene On Sunday

BROWNING, Mont. - Due to damage to light poles from Sunday’s grass fire, there is a planned power outage starting at 8:00 pm.

Blackfeet Covid-19 Incident Command says Glacier Electric will be having a planned power outage at 8:00 pm to fix the power lines.

All areas across the Blackfeet Reservation may be affected by the outage.

Posted by Blackfeet Covid-19 Incident Command on Sunday, March 28, 2021

