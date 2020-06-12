Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTH WINDS 30 TO 45 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...MEAGHER, JUDITH BASIN AND CASCADE. * WHEN...FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS MAY BLOW DOWN LIMBS, TREES, AND POWER LINES. A FEW LOCAL POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL MAY BECOME DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...BECAUSE HARDWOOD TREES ARE FULLY LEAFED OUT, THE POTENTIAL FOR TREE DAMAGE IS HIGHER WITH THIS WIND EVENT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. &&