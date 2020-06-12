CONRAD- NorthWestern Energy is reporting a power outage in the Conrad area.
NWE says they have a serviceman on the way and are working to restore power as soon as possible.
Markers on NWE’s website show many customers in Conrad are currently being affected by the outage and says power is estimated to be repaired by 5:30 pm.
The cause of the outage is currently unknown.
We are experiencing an outage in the Conrad area. We have a serviceman in route and will restore power as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience. rjr— NorthWestern Energy (@NWEinfo) June 12, 2020