GREAT FALLS, Mont. - According to Northwestern Energy's power outage map, hundreds of customers may be waking to without power Monday morning. Reports from viewers indicate this is happening near the south west part of town near Fox Farm Road. We've reached out to NorthWestern energy to see what is causing the outages but have not heard back. We'll continue to provide updates.
Power outage reported in Great Falls
Nikki DiRico
