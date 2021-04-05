Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT ARE REQUESTING A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR THOMAS MEINDERS, A 34 YEAR-OLD WHITE MALE, WHO IS 5 FEET 6 INCHES TALL, WEIGHS 140 POUNDS, AND HAS BROWN HAIR WITH BLUE EYES. IT IS BELIEVED HE IS IN A RED 2017 DODGE RAM PICKUP WITH A TEMPORARY MONTANA TAG OF A A K B 4 7 4 0. THOMAS IS CONSIDERED SUICIDAL; HE LEFT A NOTE AND HIS WILL BEHIND, AND IT IS UNKNOWN WHERE HE MAY HAVE GONE. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON THE LOCATION OF THOMAS, PLEASE CALL THE HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT (406) 442-3233, OR CALL 9 1 1. THANK YOU.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow developing this morning. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches over mountain passes with up to 3 inches at elevations as low as 4000 feet. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Montana. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult over mountain passes today. Locally heavy wet snow will bring low visibility and slushy accumulations on some road surfaces at all elevations this morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow or slush accumulation on road surfaces at lower elevations is mainly expected this morning during periods of more intense snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&