Update as of 10:30 Saturday night: more power outages have been report across central Montana due to the wind and snow storms impacting the area.
The outages are spread from Helena to Glasgow.
GREAT FALLS- A power outage is being reported in the Great Falls and Vaughn area.
NorthWestern Energy says they are aware of the outage and have a serviceman on the way to restore power as soon as possible.
The outage map from NorthWestern Energy says over 1,000 customers in Vaughn are affected by the outage.
The outage is spreading towards Ulm and Sheffels.
At this time the cause of the outage is unknown.