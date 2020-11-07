Weather Alert

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 12 TO 22 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 50 MPH. * WHERE...CHOUTEAU, HILL AND CASCADE. * WHEN...UNTIL 8 AM MST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...VISIBILITY WILL BE NEAR ZERO AT TIMES. TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE. SNOWFALL RATES OF 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR WILL OCCUR. WIDESPREAD BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TRAVEL SHOULD BE RESTRICTED TO EMERGENCIES ONLY. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, HAVE A WINTER SURVIVAL KIT WITH YOU. IF YOU GET STRANDED, STAY WITH YOUR VEHICLE. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR KAYLA JAMES, ISSUED BY THE HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT, HAS EXPIRED. HOWEVER, KAYLA JAMES HAS NOT BEEN FOUND, AND IS STILL MISSING.