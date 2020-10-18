Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES, WITH UP TO 6 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON MDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS AND REDUCED VISIBILITY IN FALLING SNOW. SNOW ACCUMULATION ON POWER LINES AND TREE LIMBS COULD CAUSE ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SLIGHT CHANCE OF FREEZING RAIN OVERNIGHT TONIGHT INTO EARLY MONDAY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&