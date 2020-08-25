GREAT FALLS - You’ve got your masks, sanitizers, and notebooks back to school week here in the treasure state and we sat down with a local family to see how they prepped for the first day back.
Five kids from high school to preschool posed a unique challenge for one family here in the electric city as the tough decisions to either send the kids into schools or to remote learn were on the table.
So they broke it down for their kids explaining the situation and answering the never-ending questions the best they could.
“Like with anything with COVID 19 there has been this process with adjustment it seems like on a daily weekly basis and getting ready for school a lot of things are the same a lot of things are different,” said Joshua Campbell
To their surprise, the kids reacted fairly well to the changes being made like mask-wearing and the different rules for social distancing and overall are pretty excited to get back into the classroom.
“As we talked about it as a family were religious so we prayed about it we just felt like this was the right option for us and our family with the expectations that things could change,” said Naomi Campbell
For now, they are following the normal steps by having the kids get extra sleep with earlier bedtimes as well as prepping for the days ahead.