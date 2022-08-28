GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Visitors at Giant Springs State Park on Sept. 1 can learn more about the unique water feature and more about the springs.
From 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm, John LaFave, a research hydrogeologist with the Montana Bureau of Mines and Geology, will be discussing the unique geologic setting and hydrology of Giant Springs.
If you’re interested in the presentation, it will take place next to the Springs at Giant Springs State Park. Plan to bring a chair or blanket to sit on.
The presentation will be moved to the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center in the event if inclement weather.
Signage will be set up on Giant Springs Road leading to the event.
