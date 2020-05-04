Preservation Cascade continues '10th Street Bridge' project

GREAT FALLS- For the past 20 years the non-profit organization, Preservation Cascade, has been working on the 10th Street Bridge project.
This historic bridge has been worked on for years and this year it’s scheduled to reopen back to the public.
This project first began around the late 1990s and was specifically designed to be a walking bridge.
The 10th Street bridge connects from north Rivers Edge Trail to south Rivers Edge Trail and will have rails set up along the sides for people to safely walk across.
Bill Hunter, vice president of Preservation Cascade, says that even though he has only been a part of this project for 4 years, he’s excited about the finished product.
Hunter says, “It’s awesome that they’re finally completing it and we’re really just looking forward to turning it to the city once we get done.”
On August 20th, the bridge will be 100 years old and Hunter hopes to have an opening celebration on that date, but that all depends on where the city stands during this pandemic.
Hunter says once the bridge is complete it will be turned over to Rivers Edge Trail to maintain.