GREAT FALLS, Mont. - President Joe Biden announced a new action plan to help family farms and ranches.
It will also help lower prices for you at the grocery store.
The president met with leaders in the meat and poultry industry today and announced one billion dollars in funding from the American Rescue Plan will go to help independent producers.
Montana Right Now spoke with Walter Schweitzer, president of the Montana Farmers Union who says this is a big step in helping Montana Family Farms.
"This is needed and I'm also very hopeful that this is going to be regional processing. That they're going to invest in our local butchers and processing plants so we can expand back to what we had 30/40/50 years ago. Where Montana produced and processed 70% of our own food," said Schweitzer.
Schweitzer and President Biden both say the increase in food prices is primarily caused by international meat processing conglomerates.
"These corporate monopolies have been price gouging the consumer. They're taking advantage of this COVID pandemic to grow their own bank accounts. There's no reason for what they're doing right now. It's corporate monopolies manipulating the prices that consumers pay for their food. It's wrong," said Schweitzer.
“Capitalism without competition isn't capitalism. It's exploitation. That's what we're seeing in meat and poultry and those industries now. Small independent farmers and ranchers are being driven out of business. Sometimes business that have been around for generations. It strikes at their dignity and their respect and the family legacies so many of them carried for generation after generation," said president Biden.
The plan includes four core strategies for creating a more competitive, fair, resilient meat and poultry sector, with better earnings for producers and more choices and better prices for consumers.
