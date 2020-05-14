GREAT FALLS - One Montana health department has created a way to recognize businesses for their efforts to keep people safe.
They are being given an opportunity to apply for a prevention partner certificate.
It's a way of recognizing those safety efforts.
To sign up as a small business, all you have to do is fill out packets that help them plan for cleaning, disinfecting, staffing and even planning for employee illnesses.
After that, the business will receive the certificate from the Cascade County Health Department that looks like this one on your screen here.
Showing that they are a business who is making stride to keep the community safe during this reopen.
"CCHD also wants to thank the businesses out there doing their part to ensure that they are taking the appropriate steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The steps they are taking are not always easy. There are a lot of questions about how to operate safely and their efforts are not unnoticed,” said Trisha Gardner, Health Officer
If you decide to fill out the packet, the environmental health staff at department will review it and then they will reach out to the owner or manager for a follow up.