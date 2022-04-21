Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 PM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations could exceed 6 inches over the passes and in the mountains. * WHERE...Cascade, Fergus, Judith Basin and Meagher Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 6 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This does not include the Great Falls area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&