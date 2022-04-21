GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Friday marks one year since Arden Pepion, who was 3-years-old at the time, went missing after spending time with her uncle near Joe Show East Road in the Two Medicine area.
Searchers tell me they won't stop till they find Arden, but before we get into the search efforts of the community, let's recap Arden's story.
Last April, Arden was reported missing after she and her uncle spent time together in the Two Medicine area.
Her uncle and his girlfriend were reportedly practicing shooting when he noticed she wasn't near him and saw footprints leading to the river, about 50 yards away.
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services found one of her boots in the river after searching for several days.
"Arden didn’t even get to live, she was just starting her life, barely even going to school,” Arbana and Aaron Pepion, Arden’s parents said.
The Blackfeet Tribal Prosecutor's Office says Arden’s uncle didn't tell authorities until five hours after she was last seen and left the area.
Both her uncle and his girlfriend were charged in connection with her disappearance.
Arden's parents and the community created a Facebook group, “Arden Pepion - Holding Hope SAR” as they continue their efforts in finding the little girl.
And that's exactly what they are doing Friday.
“[We’re going to] kind of collaborate together on things we missed and maybe something somebody else caught that maybe we didn't,” said Diana Burd a searcher, and part of the Arden Pepion - Holding Hope SAR group.”Because we all went in cold, we got no information from the local search and rescue or anybody else for that matter. And we just wanna touch on the same base and actually mark off locations that we know we can confidently say, she's not there.”
Searchers tell me multiple agencies and volunteer organizations have helped this year in the search for Arden.
"Keep Arden in their hearts and keep offering services when they can because we use every bit of it, every bit.
The group says it's called holding hope because if they don't have hope, they would only have sorrows and questions.
"It’s Arden’s own little personal search team, holding hope, that we give up everything for her and it’s all for her."
On Friday, I will be in the Browning area for the briefing and the search efforts, so make sure you stay connected on-air and on our Non-Stop News channel.
