'Prickly Pear Land Trust' host 20th annual trail race

GREAT FALLS- Runners get ready because Prickly Pear Land Trust is hosting their 20th annual ‘Don’t Fence Me In’ trail run next week.
Due to the pandemic, this year it’s all being done virtually, which means runners from all over the country can participate.
People will have the ability to run the trails on-site, or they can join from their own backyard, as long as everyone records and submits their time.
With the CDC guidelines in place, runners can hit the trail any time between April 15th and June 30th, meaning runners can pick any day they want for their challenge.
All participants will have the option of doing a virtual run or a trail challenge.
Mary Hollow, executive director for Prickly Pear Land Trust, says she believes it’s important to keep this fundraiser alive, especially during this tough time.
Hollow says, “It’s probably more important now than ever for people to spend time outdoors and do the things that they need to do to have the best physical, mental, and emotional health when times are stressful and uncertain.”
Even though businesses have been hit hard during these ‘stay at home’ orders, Mary says she’s very grateful for their sponsors still supporting this fundraiser.
If you’re interested in registering for any of these trail runs you can visit the following website. https://runsignup.com/Race/MT/Helena/DONTFENCEMEINTRAILRUN