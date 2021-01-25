Private schools consider loosening COVID-19 restrictions

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As COVID cases continue to fall in Cascade County restrictions are now being loosened, but not in private schools.
“Anytime there were health issues that impacted the district, we followed whatever the district said,” David Culpepper, principal for Foothills Community Christian School said.
Basic COVID-19 protocols like social distancing, sanitization and optional mask-wearing are still implemented in Foothills Community Christian, Our Lady of Lourdes and Holy Spirit schools.
Although private schools have been less impacted by COVID-19 than public schools, they still want to see more cases clear up before loosening restrictions.
"The opening up for us would be more related to our extracurricular functions, beyond the sports, the concerts and the productions. I would say it's going to be like a board decision on how much more we open up, and that would be predicated on what we see coming out of the governor's office," Culpepper said.
According to Culpepper, the school will check the Cascade City-County Health Department's guidelines before making any changes.
“Right now, more than anything else is what's CCHD doing and how they're approaching things," he said. "We don't want to drag behind the community, and we don't want to be so far out there that people go, 'What's wrong with those people? Don't they understand?' And we do understand. There's a serious nature to this."
School administrators said all other COVID-19 protocols will be carried out for the remainder of the year unless CCHD announces new guidelines.