GREAT FALLS, Mont. - With Great Falls Public Schools loosening some COVID restrictions this school year, a few private schools are following suit.
For the most part, a lot of the guidelines will be similar to last year and masks will only be worn if students choose to.
Great Falls Central Catholic High School entered the first day in its "Blue Phase" which requires sanitization and social distancing, but there are no restrictions when it comes to extracurricular activities.
Meanwhile, Foothills Community Christian School plans to start the year with in-person learning, providing access to teachers and students who may need to quarantine. But students and visitors at Foothills aren't required to mask up.
"They’ll have access to the teacher's plan book, they'll have access to communicate with the teacher and the teacher can give some guidance on a one-on-one basis. But as far as trying to have the teacher trying to set up separate remote learning for those students... probably not," Principal David Culpepper said.
Just like other schools, Foothills was forced to switch to remote learning in the spring of 2020, but there are concerns about providing that option again.
"Mental health issues that were not concerns will be concerns among the students. We saw the whole learning curve be a lot slower on the part of the kids. The work ethic had been impacted by that much time off... there were just a lot of negative things about having students in a remote situation," he said.
Our Lady of Lourdes School will not operate under GFPS’s mandates but will make mask decisions based on COVID cases in the county or directives from the governor.
On Wednesday, Cascade County did report 106 new COVID cases, and the schools say they are prepared to tighten restrictions or go remote if needed.