Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Cascade County below 5000ft. * WHEN...From Noon today to Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris and unsecured property. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. &&