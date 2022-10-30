GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Progress can be seen at the new 'Aim High Big Sky' indoor aquatics center in Lions Park.
Great Falls Park and Recreation shared some updated photos on the cement work for the center.
The 45,000 sq. feet project will include a recreation pool, lap pool, gym, fitness center, walking track, multipurpose room, party room, locker rooms, restrooms, child watch area, lobby, offices, storage and mechanical rooms all located at Lions Park.
Steve Herrig, director of Parks and Recreation told our reporter in July they hope to finish construction by spring 2024 or sooner.
