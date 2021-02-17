Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches, mainly at higher elevations. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin and Meagher. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&