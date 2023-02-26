GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Projects looking to bring single-family homes, townhouses and apartments are in the works in Great Falls.
The City of Great Falls says the City Commission has approved projects that will not only add housing units, but also provide neighborhoods with improvements.
One proposal is looking at an under-developed section of land on the northeastern side of Great Falls named Discovery Meadows, which was recommended for approval by Neighborhood Council #4 and the Planning Advisory Board/Zoning Commission.
People can attend a public hearing for the 252-unit project at the March 21, 2023, City Commission meeting.
Other projects the City shared an update on include:
- Approval to issue up to $1.2 million in funds from the City's Revolving Loan Fund Program to facilitate the renovation of the former Cambridge Court Assisted Living Facility located at 1109 6th Ave N into 71 affordable rental units.
- Approval of a change in zoning and subdivision to allow the addition of 70 new residential units in The West Ridge Addition located on the north side of Great Falls at 42nd Avenue North. This change in zoning will allow the construction of a mix of single-family homes and two-unit townhomes for new homeowners and fourplex buildings for renters.
- Approval of zoning and annexation of 16 acres at the intersection of 2nd Avenue North and 38th Street North to allow future construction of 432 apartment units by local developer Trace Timmer.
The City says the projects will provide needed housing units and provide neighborhoods with improvements to underdeveloped properties, sidewalks, crosswalks, and roadways, at no cost to residents or the City.
In addition, property annexations increase the City's taxable value and extend water and sewer mains which may lead to future development possibilities, according to the City.
You can take a closer look at developments in Great Falls by clicking here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.