GREAT FALLS - As the number of cases of the coronavirus continues to grow across the country some people have begun taking drastic measures to try to prevent catching the virus.
The Cascade County Health Department received a notice from the center for disease control on how two individuals took non-pharmaceutical chloroquine phosphate.
A product that is normally used to treat and clean fish tanks.
Unfortunately for one of the individuals, they had to be taken to the hospital before passing away shortly after arrival.
Montana health officials wanted to make sure that Montanans were as informed as possible so no one in the treasure state would attempt this method.
“The chloroquine phosphate they used was from a chemical for fish aquariums, labeled on the container as being “for ornamental fish use only. Pharmaceutical versions of chloroquine, when prescribed, can be used to treat malaria, lupus, and arthritis, and it’s being studied to see whether it could be used to treat COVID-19,” said Trisha Gardner / Health Officer
Currently, there are no pharmaceutical products that are approved by the FDA for the treatment of the coronavirus.
The best methods of prevention still are washing your hands and maintaining social distancing.
If you would like to see the full CDC article or get more information on the latest coronavirus stats for Montana you can find the links here.