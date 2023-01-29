GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Pavement preservation work is proposed for five roads in Great Falls.
The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is inviting the public to submit comments on the proposal for work on River Drive North, Park Drive North, 2nd Street North/South, 6th Street North and 3rd Avenue South.
At this time, the project is scheduled for construction in 2025, depending on completion of all project development activities and availability of funding. No new right-of-way or utility relocations will be needed.
The following is the project’s proposed work from the MDT:
Proposed work on a portion of River Drive North and Park Drive North includes milling the existing surface, applying a plant mix overlay, and finishing with a seal and cover (scrub seal).
Work on the remaining portion of River Drive North, 2nd Street North/South, 6th Street North, and 3rd Avenue South includes a scrub seal only. All locations will receive new pavement markings. The purpose of the project is to extend the life of the roadways.
You can share comments on the MDT website here or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Great Falls office, PO Box 1359, Great Falls, MT 59403-1359. Please note that comments are for project UPN 10247000.
