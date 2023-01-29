Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...Until Midnight MST tonight. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lowest wind chill values are expected to occur this morning with some improvement this afternoon. Temperatures will begin to moderate late tonight as west to southwest winds develop along the east slopes of the Rockies. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&