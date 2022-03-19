SHELBY, Mont. - A project is proposing safety improvement on about 43 miles of Interstate 15.
Work would start at the Pondera/Toole County line and extend north about 43.5 miles, ending at the Sweetgrass interchange south of the U.S. and Canada Borders.
The project looks to replace guardrail, upgrade signage and extend the life of the bridge surfaces.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT), the proposed safety project includes bridge rehabilitation, replacing guardrail and bridge rail, repairing, and sealing bridge decks, and upgrading signing.
Pavement markings will be applied following the repair and sealing of bridge decks.
At this time, the project is outside of the five-year construction program but may have a ready date prior to five years depending on completion of project development activities and availability of funding.
No new Right-of-Way or utility relocations will be needed the MDT reports.
You can submit comment on the MDT website here. or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Great Falls office at PO Box 1359, Great Falls, MT 59403-1359. You are asked to note that comments are for project UPN 9966000.
