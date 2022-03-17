GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A project that looks to reconstruct around six miles of Secondary 225/Bootlegger Trail is open for public comment.
The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) says work would begin at the Cascade/Chouteau County line, at the end of the currently paved section, and extends north for approximately six miles ending north of the Benton Lake Elementary School.
Work would upgrade the roadway to a paved surface, add centerline rumble strips, and add finishing with a seal and cover (chip seal), pavement markings and new signing.
Flattening roadside slopes and drainage will be evaluated.
MDT said the project aims to reconstruct the roadway to a more durable surface to reduce maintenance needs and improve all-weather travel.
At this time the project is tentatively scheduled for construction in 2026, depending on the completion of all project development activities and availability of funding.
Right-of-Way and utility relocation requirements will be determined during the design process.
If you would like, you can submit a comment on the proposed project online on the MDT website here, or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Great Falls office at PO Box 1359, Great Falls, MT 59403-1359. Please note that comments are for project UPN 9519001.
People are encouraged to contact Great Falls District Preconstruction Engineer Jim Combs at (406) 454-5900 or the District Projects Engineer Chris Ward at (406) 454-5894
