NEIHART, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is looking at resurfacing US-89 north, south of Showdown Montana.
The project would resurface about 25 miles of US-89 through Neihart and Monarch.
Work would begin just north of Showdown Montana at the Meagher/Cascade County line, approximately 8 miles south of Neihart, and extend north for 25 miles, ending near the intersection of US-89 with Oriet Road (MT-427).
Proposed work includes a scrub seal, new pavement markings, and a bridge deck crack seal at mile marker 35. The purpose of the project is to address cracking and apply a friction course to extend the service life of the existing roadway.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation, the project is tentatively scheduled for construction in 2025 depending on completion of all project development activities and availability of funding. No new right-of-way or utility relocations will be needed.
Public comment on the proposal is being accepted online here, or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Great Falls office, PO Box 1359, Great Falls, MT 59403-1359. Please note that comments are for project UPN 10243000.
