HELENA - In the Capitol, lawmakers heard a bill that would bar state funds from supporting radio stations across montana.
Under House Bill 542, that money couldn’t go to public or private radio stations except for public service announcements.
In a hearing this week, Rep. Derek Skees (R-Montana), who sponsored the bill, said he wants all stations to compete at the same level.
“There’s no compelling reason why taxpayers should spend any dime on any radio show,” said Skee. “Why is it right that you and I as taxpayers have to support one small segment of it and have them not suffer the effects of a market that every single other radio station has to suffer?”
However, the Great Falls Public Radio Association (GFPRA), which runs KGPR, tells Montana Right Now the bill doesn’t consider the different models between private and public radio.
As one of 18 people who testified against it, GFPRA President Richard Liebert says HB542 would impact their on-air programs.
“It would cripple our ability to get broadcasting because we have a broadcasting agreement to pay for programming provided from MTPR (in) Missoula,” said Liebert. “So if MTPR in Missoula were to shut down, we’d lose most of our programming we put over the air in Great Falls.”
The state’s Energy, Technology and Federal Relations Committee tabled the bill, and it died in committee Friday night.