GREAT FALLS- A proposed Safety Improvement Project on US-87 is taking comments from the public.
The proposed project would install shoulder rumble strips on US-87 and the project would begin just north of Great Falls and end just south of Big Sandy.
A release from the Montana Department of Transportation says the safety improvement project would address roadway departure and crashes along the route.
Construction is tentatively planned for 2021 depending on completion of design and availability of funds.
Public comments can be submitted online on the Montana Department of Transportation’s website here, or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Great Falls office at PO Box 1359, Great Falls, MT 59403-1359, people are asked to note that the comments are for project UPN 9649000.
For more information, you can contact Great Falls District Administrator Jim Wingerter at 406-454-5887 or Traffic Project Engineer Michael S. Grover at 406-444-418.