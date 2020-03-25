BROWNING- A proposal to repair riverbank erosion adjacent to Highway 89 is taking public comments.
The repair would take place on Highway 89, 12 miles southwest of Browning and 1,000 feet north of the Two Medicine River Bridge at mile marker 102 according to the Montana Department of Transportation.
Proposed work includes installing a large angular rock along the eroded bank, topsoil and seeding, and repairing damaged fence.
The project's purpose is to stabilize the riverbank and protect the roadway.
Construction is planned for 2021 depending on completion of design and availability of funds.
The Montana Department of Transportation says new right-of-way and relocation of utilities may be required, and they will contact all potentially affected landowners prior to performing survey work on their land.
Comments can be submitted online on the MDT website here, or in writing to:Montana Department of Transportation, Great Falls office at PO Box 1359, Great Falls, MT 59403-1359. Please note that comments are for project CN 9838000.
For more information, you can contact Great Falls District Projects Engineer Christie McOmber or District Preconstruction Engineer Steve Prinzing at (406) 454 5880.