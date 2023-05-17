Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is occurring. * WHERE...A portion of central Montana, including the following county, Cascade. * WHEN...Until 900 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 900 AM MDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain and snowmelt due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Belt, Armington and Sluice Boxes State Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. &&