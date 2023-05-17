The following is a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana:
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A Havre man suspected of punching and strangling a woman on the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation admitted to an assault crime today, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
Titus Lee Pedraza, 40, pleaded guilty to assault resulting in substantial bodily injury of a spouse, intimate or dating partner. Pedraza faces a maximum of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and not more than three years of supervised release.
Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided. The court will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. Sentencing was set for Oct. 12. Pedraza was detained pending further proceedings.
The government alleged in court documents that on November 23, 2022, Pedraza was home with the victim, identified as Jane Doe, and the victim’s children. Jane Doe told Pedraza she wanted a babysitter so they could go gamble together. Pedraza, who was drunk, became enraged and accused Jane Doe of wanting to cheat on him. As Jane Doe walked out of the room, Pedraza assaulted her by strangling her and punching her, causing substantial injury.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda L. Myers is prosecuting the case. The FBI and Rocky Boy’s Police Department conducted the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.