The following is a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana:
GREAT FALLS — "A Wolf Point woman charged in the assault and kidnapping of a minor girl in Wolf Point, on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, admitted to her role in the kidnapping, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
Elmarie Amelia Weeks, 22, pleaded guilty on Dec. 14 to a superseding information charging her with kidnapping of an individual under 18. Weeks faces a mandatory minimum of 20 years to life in prison, a $250,000 fine and not less than five years to life of supervised release.
Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided. The court will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. Sentencing was set for April 27. Weeks was detained pending further proceedings.
In court documents, the government alleged that Weeks aided and abetted in the Sept. 15, 2021 kidnapping of a 15-year-old minor girl from her house by a group of individuals. That evening, after drinking alcohol, Weeks accompanied the group of individuals to the victim’s house. Co-defendant Cheri Cruz Granbois offered to pay another co-defendant, Kaylee Jade Jackson, money to “beat up” the victim. As a result, the victim was lured out of the house and the situation escalated. Some individuals in the group assaulted the victim. When eyewitnesses yelled that they were going to call the police, some of the group kidnapped the victim, forcing her into a vehicle and driving away to continue the assault. Weeks helped to seize, confine or abduct the victim. The vehicle took the victim to a vacant field in Wolf Point, where some in the group beat the victim again.
Co-defendant Lavanchie Patricia Goodbird has pleaded guilty in the case and is pending sentencing. Four other co-defendants have pleaded not guilty and are pending trial, including Granbois, Jackson, Dylan Troy Jackson and Patti Jo Annunciata Mail.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Wendy A. Johnson is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI, Fort Peck Law Enforcement, Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office and Wolf Point Police Department."
