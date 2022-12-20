Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 60 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 11 AM MST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will be coldest Wednesday night through early Thursday afternoon.

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 60 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 11 AM MST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will be coldest Wednesday night through early Thursday afternoon.