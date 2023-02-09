EAST HELENA, Mont. - Every day young men and women join the Air National Guard to serve and protect their community and their country and that is no different for one East Helena High School student.
Jacob Spencer is one of the newest recruits at the Montana Air National Guard and he wants to serve and protect his community from the drivers seat... well, we should say pilots seat.
Spencer is currently a senior at East Helena High School and was one of the first students to dribble through the doors in 2020.
"We get to set an example for everyone that's below us, and especially in basketball, we get to make a program and that's really exciting for us," said Spencer.
"People look at Jacob Spencer and they say, That's a hardworking kid right there. And he's just a great kid... I always tell our our kids, our players, students, you know, it's we want you to be great citizens, you know, outside of school. And that's that's what he is. I mean, he represents the community. Well, you know, it's like, you know, like we couldn't be more proud of him," said Ty Ridgeway, the basketball coach at East Helena High School.
When he's not shooting hoops or focusing on his education, his head is in the sky.
"I want to be a pilot one day in the Air Guard. So, that's pretty much the reason why I joined. And being a crew chief is also a stepping stone to get there. I'm just excited to fly around the world and see different places," said Spencer.
Spencer is the first East Helena High School student to join the Montana Air National Guard.
"Knowing that we are now in every AA school all the way down to Class C, it's really cool. To see people from all over with different high school experiences and different backgrounds, and they're all here for a common goal, which is that they want to serve their country and they want to serve the state of Montana," said TSgt Suzanna Gang, a recruiter with the Montana Air National Guard.
He's one of the newest Airmen at the 120th Airlift Wing and says he's excited for his future.
"My family has a history of being in the military and I just want to keep bringing the flag on with us," said Spencer.
