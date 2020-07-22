GREAT FALLS - Summertime can be great for getting outdoors, but the hotter weather can also bring burn risks for kids on playgrounds.
With a high temperature of roughly 95 degrees in the Electric City Wednesday, not only can higher temperatures affect metal, it can also heat up plastic, rubber, or even equipment covered in cooling paint. Handles, concrete and slides can lead to burns as a result, even with cloudier skies and slightly cooler conditions.
“A burn is one of the worst types of injuries that a person can sustain,” said Justin Grohs, the general manager at Great Falls Emergency Services.
Children under the age of two are especially at risk, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC,) due to delicate skin and slower reflexes.
“Very young children are certainly less aware,” said Grohs, though there are safety measures you can take. One such suggestion? Being mindful of your kids’ summer clothes.
"Might not be a bad idea to put on some lightweight longer pants to get some more coverage so there’s that barrier between the hot playground equipment and child,” suggested Grohs.
You can also keep an eye out for sitting surfaces like swings, as well as equipment with darker colors which absorbs more heat.
“I know when I was a kid I would sit on the swings and you’d burn the backs of your legs because it’s so hot,” said Great Falls Resident Jennifer Lamotte. As a mother herself, Lamotte recommends sticking to cover.
“I encourage my kids to play in the shade when it’s super sunny like today, because then the surface is less likely to be scalding to the touch,” she said.
But most important of all, keeping an eye on your children can go a long way in preventing playground burns.
“They look to you to be protected so look out for ‘em,” said Lamotte.
You may want to test play equipment first before your kids do, touching them for a second or so for how warm they may be. If it feels too hot for your hand, it may be too hot for them too.