This weekend animal shelters are preparing for one of their busiest days of the year the 5th of July.
The easiest thing someone can do is to make sure there pet is inside before the fireworks start.
Some dogs can become so frightened by the sounds they will jump fences and do anything to get to a spot where they feel safe. Having a kennel or other enclosed area inside your home is also another great option.
But they don’t stop there, CBD and hemp products are also available for pet owners that will help level the pet out so they are not as easily spooked. One of the newest products is a coat designed for your pet to give them a hug so to help keep them calm.
“A quick little training tool is with bubble wrap pop treat, pop treat, pop treat, right and really get your dog to understand that these sounds are totally ok, its ok for them to kind of jump a little bit and be like oh my gosh, and then be like oh wait this is fine I didn’t die that’s great.” Said, Jessica Becker, Lead Dog Trainer, Fetch
These products are not only for dogs but for cats as well that come in paw creams and tongue drops.