GREAT FALLS- The University of Providence has announced that they decided to deliver via online all campus courses/programs for the remainder of the semester.
Students on spring break will be told to not return to campus this weekend and that UP says they expect all courses for the School of Liberal Arts and Sciences will be available online soon according to a release.
The full release from the university:
GREAT FALLS, MONTANA - Statement from the Office of the Interim President
Like so many across the nation and beyond, we at the University of Providence have been monitoring the spread of the coronavirus.
Conscious of our special relationship with the Great Falls community and beyond, coupled with our resolute commitment to keep students, faculty, staff, and the members of the wider community healthy, we have decided to deliver via online all campus courses/programs for the remainder of the semester.
Students presently on Spring Break will be told not to return to campus this weekend.
Given our excellent IS capabilities we expect that all courses for the School of Liberal Arts and Sciences will be available online within days. Dr. Redinger, our Provost, will be rolling out the next steps in the transition to online delivery.
The University of Providence, will however, remain open for business.
As a Christian institution, we invite all to take a moment to consider those who are presently experiencing the hardships and losses associated with the coronavirus and offer a prayer of comfort for the bereaved, and continued health for all.
Fr. Oliver
Interim President,
University of Providence.