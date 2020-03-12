Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO 4 PM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 12 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, WITH UP TO 16 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...LIBERTY, HILL, BLAINE, CHOUTEAU, CASCADE, JUDITH BASIN, AND FERGUS COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO 4 PM MDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE. WIDESPREAD BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. IMPACTS TO RANCHING OPERATIONS, SPECIFICALLY ACCESS TO FIELDS DUE TO DRIFTING SNOW, IS ALSO POSSIBLE.THE COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 25 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK, PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS, THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. && MOLDAN