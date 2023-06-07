Public asked to help identify three individuals regarding thefts, fire at Mark Lanes

BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet law enforcement is looking for help in identifying three individuals regarding thefts and a fire at Mark Lanes in May.
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services reports Mark Lanes was set on fire in the early morning on May 27, and the individuals stole an autographed framed Plunkett Jersey, a Redbull refrigerator and other items.
If you can identify these individuals or have any information on this incident you are asked to contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement at 406-338-4000.
