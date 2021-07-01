LEWISTOWN, Mont. - Public input is being sought by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for a bison grazing proposal on BLM- administered lands in Phillips County.
The public is being invited to comment in the BLM’s Draft Environmental Assessment (EA) and Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) regarding the proposal.
Background provided by the BLM says on Sept. 24, 2019, the American Prairie Reserve (APR) submitted a proposal (an update to their earlier proposal submitted on Nov. 20, 2017) to modify certain terms and conditions of seven BLM-administered grazing permits held by the APR.
The original proposal sought permit changes for 18 BLM grazing allotments in four counties.
BLM conducted public scoping April 9 through June 11, 2018, including public meetings held in those four counties.
The BLM received 2,497 submissions which were reviewed and considered in determining the final set of issues to be included in the NEPA analysis.
You can view the documents associated with the EA’s completed public scoping period on the BLM’S ePlanning website here.
“The APR’s updated proposal significantly reduced the number of BLM allotments involved and requested a more conventional grazing regime, including pasture rotation in alignment with current range management practices,” the BLM said in a release.
A draft EA and FONSI has been prepared by the BLM for the following seven BLM allotments managed by its Malta Field Office: Telegraph Creek, Box Elder, Flat Creek, White Rock, East Dry Fork, French Coulee and Garey Coulee.
APR requested from BLM a change in class of livestock for cattle and/or indigenous animals (bison), changes to the authorized seasons-of-use, construction, reconstruction and/or removal of some fences and adjustments to allotments, such as combining pastures.
The public can comment from July 1 through Aug. 2.
The BLM is encouraging people to review and comment on the Draft EA and FONSI by visiting the BLM’s ePlanning website here.
Search using the NEPA number: DOI-BLM-MT-L010-2018-0007-EA. Public comments may also be submitted via the U.S. Postal Service addressed to: BLM Malta Field Office; Re: APR Grazing Proposal; 501 South 2nd Street East; Malta, MT 59538.
A virtual public meeting is planned for Wednesday, July 21, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, via Zoom to provide the public an opportunity to comment about the Draft EA and FONSI. Pre-registration is required. See the e-Planning project website for more details.