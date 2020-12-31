GREAT FALLS - The public is being invited to comment on proposed intersection improvements at Park Drive and 1st Avenue North.
Proposed work includes upgrading signals, signing and pavement markings at 1st Avenue North and Park Drive according to the Department of Transportation.
Construction is tentatively planned for 2022 depending on completion of design and availability of funds.
Public comment can be submitted online here, or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Great Falls office at PO Box 1359, Great Falls, MT 59403-1359. Please note that comments are for project UPN 9656000.
If you have any questions, you can contact Great Falls District Administrator Jim Wingerter at (406) 454-5897 or Project Design Engineer Michael S. Grover at (406) 444‑4188.