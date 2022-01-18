GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Following the loss of retired Great Falls Police Chief, Bob Jones, details have been set for a public memorial service.
The Jones family, staff from the GFPD and CCSO, and several community members are preparing a service to honor Jones. It will be held Saturday, Jan. 22 at 11 a.m. in the Mansfield Theatre at the Civic Center, located at 2 Park Dr.
A public reception will follow, held in the Missouri Room of the Civic Center on the second floor.
It is advised attendees arrive early and expect limited parking. Passenger drop-off and handicap accessible entrance is located on the north side of the Civic Center at door "F".
In lieu of flowers, the Jones family requests contributions go to Benefis Peace Hospice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.