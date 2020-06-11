GREAT FALLS- Residents are being urged to give blood throughout July for the 20th annual Pump Up the Volume Blood Drive event.
The month-long event starts June 30 and will run form 10:00 am to 3:15 pm that day at the Civic Center, Convention Center.
Radio DJs from Cherry Creek Media and Star Radio will encourage listeners to make an appointment to give blood during the month of July while also having the opportunity to vote for their favorite participating radio station.
A release from the Red Cross says this year’s blood drive comes as they have an urgent need for blood donations to prevent blood shortages as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused earlier this spring in response to COVID-19.
If you are healthy and would like to make a donation, you are aksed to make an appointment in advance using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and using the sponsor code Pump Up the Volume.