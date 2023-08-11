GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As summer winds down and pools close for the season, the Electric City Water Park is going for one last hurrah with the annual Drool in the Pool.
The last day for people to swim at the Electric City Water Park will be Thursday, Aug. 24, before the furry friends get their day on Saturday Aug. 26.
"Prepare to have a barking good time as we team up to make this year's 'Drool in the Pool' truly GRRReat!" said Laramie Smovir, Volunteer Coordinator at the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter. "Our goal is to provide a joyous experience for our furry friends and their loving owners."
A variety of dry activities will also be held at the water park from paw print paintings to sniffing games.
Humans can also join in on the fun with DIY animal toy workshops, informative mini-education booths and a diverse selection of animal-based vendors, offering treats, toys and more.
Entry fee is $5 per animal and $2 per human. All animals will need to be socialized/friendly and have proof of vaccinations, including rabies, parvo, and distemper. Vaccination documents can be in paper or digital form.
The Great Falls Animal Shelter is also bringing back the watersports raffle.
