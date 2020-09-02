Questions began to rise about recent amber alerts

GREAT FALLS- This week two children were reported missing, one was issued an amber alert while the other wasn’t.
This has caused some uproar from the community, with some claiming it to be a race issue.
Before an amber alert can be pushed out, Lieutenant Doug Otto for Great Falls Police Department says his detectives first have to gather up information, send that information off, and then wait to see if it meets the criteria.
“Trust us on this. We are out there working to make sure every child in this community is safe, and that's our goal”, says Lieutenant Otto.
According to Otto, the process of building profiles on people and vehicles possibly involved can take several hours, depending on the situation.
From there, it’s sent to the Department of Justice who decides if the situation warrants an alert.
“We can’t enter the stuff in for an amber alert. That’s just something that is sole location is out of Helena. They’re the only ones that can do that, and there’s a specific criteria that has to be met for them to do that.”
Some of the criteria states law enforcement has to have reasonable belief a child is abducted under suspicious circumstances, the child as to be 17 yrs old or younger, proven mental or physical disability, or even maybe at risk of serious injury or even death.
But there are certain situations in which they would not send out an alert.
“We don’t track runaways, missing children, or children involved in custody disputes.”
After the situation that occurred this week, Lieutenant Otto wants the community to know that deciding when amber alerts are pushed out has nothing to do with race.
“This is not racial in any way. I don't care what color of the skin the child is, a child is important no matter which way we go. That’s what I want the public to understand. We take each and every one of these equally important.”
Otto says it takes about 30 minutes to an hour before the Department of Justice issues an amber alert or not. Once that amber alert is issued he says their detectives will search for that child no matter how long that takes.