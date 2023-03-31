GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Senator Steve Daines is calling a 'Drag Queen Story Time' event held on Malmstrom Air Force Base (MAFB) part of a "woke agenda" and now he wants answers as to how it was funded and why it was allowed to take place on a military installation.
The event happened in two-years ago in 2021, but Senator Daines just sent out the statement yesterday.
The delay? Well, it all came up again on Wednesday in Washington D.C. during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on budgets.
About 3-hours into the 6-hour hearing is when Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, and chairman of the Joint Cheifs of Staff, General Mark Milley were questioned by representatives about what they believe are Department of Defense (DoD) funded drag queen story hours being held on a handful of military bases around the nation.
"I guess my question is how much taxpayer money should go to fund drag queen story hours on military bases?," asked republican representative from Florida, Matt Gaetz.
"You know, drag queen story hours is not something that the department funds," replied secretary Austin.
"So why are they happening on military bases?," asked representative Gaetz.
"I will say again, this is not something that we support or fund," replied secretary Austin.
"So you think hosting a drag queen story hour on a military base isn't supporting the drag queen story?," asked representative Gaetz.
"I stand by what I just said," replied secretary Austin.
After the meeting wrapped up, we received an email from Senator Steve Daines reading:
“The news of Malmstrom Air Force Base hosting a drag queen story hour for children is infuriating. The mission of the Department of Defense is to ‘provide the military forces needed to deter war and ensure our nation’s security.’ It is impossible to see how this event at Malmstrom helps the military fulfill its mission rather than a woke agenda. In fact, this and events like it at our military bases around the country and world further erodes the credibility of one of our country’s most important institutions.
“At a time when Americans’ confidence in our military and its leadership is suffering and recruiting challenges are approaching a critical stage, the Department of Defense should be doing everything in its power to make our military a source of honor for our country.
“The Biden administration must reverse course immediately, abandon the woke agenda and focus on the mission at hand and provide a full accounting from Defense Secretary Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Milley of how and why these events were allowed to take place and whether taxpayer funding was used.
This morning, March 31, 2023, Senator Daines along with congressmen Matt Rosendale and Ryan Zinke signed a letter to secretary Austin and chairman Milley asking more questions, including:
- Who within leadership, whether at the Department of Defense or Malmstrom Air Force Base, sanctioned the “Drag Story Time” event on June 30, 2021?
- Were taxpayer funds used to host or facilitate the “Drag Story Time” event held on June 30, 2021, at Malmstrom Air Force Base?
- How does the Department of Defense believe hosting an event similar to the June 30, 2021, event at Malmstrom Air Force Base helps to accomplish the Department of Defense’s purpose to provide the military forces the resources and capabilities needed to deter war and to protect the security of the United States?
- Have other military installations sanctioned or otherwise approved drag shows since the beginning of the Biden Administration? If so, please describe the circumstances for each and whether taxpayer dollars were expended?
While they sent out the letter, we got to work ourselves to find out how this was funded.
The drag queen story hour was held in 2021 and put on by the newly formed Diversity and Inclusion Council (D&I Council), a group comprised of Airmen from a variety of different backgrounds.
In an article about the D&I Council on MAFB's offical website, Air Force Global Strike Command's commander at the time, General Anthony Cotton, said "This team is exactly what we are looking for... It is a diverse and unified team that is having crucial conversations about diversity and inclusion. I just wanted to say thank you for representing Strikers."
Julie Yard with the Mister Sisters reached out to NonStop Local, saying that the event was done free of charge.
After emailing back and forth, a Pentagon spokesperson sent me this statement:
"Private organizations on military bases are able to host voluntary events to celebrate monthly observances or cultural events if approved by the local installation commander. These events are not government funded and attendance by service members or their families is strictly voluntary."
Again, the event in question happened two-years ago in 2021.
Since then, there have been LGBTQ+ in the Military panels, Drag Trivia, coffee talks, festivals, and several other pride events all hosted on MAFB.
