GLASGOW, Mont. - The National Weather Service (NWS) Glasgow says the radar is lighting up, but not with rain.
Instead, the radar is picking up “countless” grasshoppers in the area according to a post from the NWS.
The grasshoppers are flying as high as 10,000 feet above the ground and are being picked up by the radar the NWS said.
Chances of thunderstorms will increase Sunday evening into early next week in the area, but then it will dry out and heat up again according to the post.
You can see what the radar looked like in the post from the National Weather Service Glasgow below.