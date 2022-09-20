GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Rainbow Trailhead, the trailhead granting access to the North Shore Trail in Giant Springs State Park will be temporarily closing from Oct. 3 through Oct. 14.
A release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said during the closure, a construction project will be confronting problems with spring and groundwater that have been affecting the trailhead in the spring.
The construction will be limiting access to the North Shore Trail, the service road and will be banning parking at the Rainbow Trailhead and along Rainbow Dam Road.
To access the North Trail Road or service road, people will have to use the Ryan Trailhead or the Sulphur Spring Trailhead during the construction.
