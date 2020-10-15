Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS IN EXCESS OF 6 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE IN THE MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...ADDITIONAL SNOWFALL IS EXPECTED SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH, WITH GUSTS NEAR 60 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...EASTERN TETON, JUDITH BASIN, EASTERN PONDERA, TOOLE, CASCADE AND CHOUTEAU. * WHEN...FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREE LIMBS. A FEW POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... LISTEN TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&