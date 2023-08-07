WOLF CREEK, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and Riverside Contracting Inc. will close the southbound Augusta Interchange (Exit 228) on-ramp on August 7.
According to a press release, this closure is anticipated to last a single day, weather and other factors permitting.
MDT says those who need to access southbound on I-15 should take the north I-15 exit, proceed to Craig and take Exit 234. Motorists can take the southbound I-15 on-ramp in Craig.
On August 8, the southbound off-ramp exit to Wolf Creek (Exit 226) will be closed, again anticipating to last one day.
MDT recommends southbound travelers headed to Wolf Creek take Exit 234 in Craig and travel along the Craig Frontage Road/Recreation Road to access Wolf Creek.
Construction began earlier this spring to rehabilitate approximately seven miles of I-15 through Wolf Creek.
Drivers should expect traffic control and minor delays when traveling through the project area.
MDT says work on this section of I-15 is expected to take three construction seasons to complete.
The purpose of the project is to improve the driving surface and enhance roadway safety on this seven-mile stretch of I-15 as the extreme climate and numerous freeze/thaw cycles in Wolf Creek Canyon have caused the roadway material to degrade to the point where routine maintenance is no longer practical.
For the safety of the public and construction workers, MDT encourages motorists to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, slow down and use caution through work zones.
