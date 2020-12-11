GREAT FALLS - One woman in the Electric City says she’s spreading the holiday cheer this week, after finding a strange envelope during a trip to the store.
Jessica Kittle tells Montana Right Now she and her four-year-old son found it on the ground with the words ‘Please Open,’ while leaving the Dollar Store on 10th Ave South. Inside was cash, more envelopes and a letter from the Great Falls Random Acts of Kindness Committee asking her to give out the money randomly throughout her day.
While she was hesitant at first, Kittle’s since taken on the challenge, describing it as her way of paying things forward and raising people’s spirits.
“It’s just very heartwarming and emotional just to be a part of something like this because stories like this don’t go on very often,” said Kittle. “[The] community has given back so much to me and my family already, and I just want to kind of help spread that cheer a little more.”
So far, she’s given them to a man, a family of three through Shop With a Cop and a Salvation Army volunteer bell ringer.
Kittle plans on adding some of her own cash to those funds as she continues handing them out in the coming days.