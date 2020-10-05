Rapid Response Team for GFPS

GREAT FALLS - With the coronavirus acting as an ever-looming problem to schools across the nation, Great Falls public schools are working on a potential solution.
With a rapid response team in place, it can assure the schools will stay open amid this pandemic. GFPS is looking for warehouse workers, teachers, subs, drivers and special education paraprofessionals.
Signing up for these positions is completely voluntary, but if your name is called upon to step up, you will be paid for the role you fill, which should be about 14 days on average.
This plan is fairly new but applicants are pouring in which has given GFPS high hopes for staying prepared for anything when so much can be an unknown.
“I think it’s a good plan but with anything, as we have learned during all of this is that plans are always evolving and changing and growing so we start with this plan and go from there,” said Lori Waddell, Cascade County Co Ad, Co-Director.
Some positions will require minor qualifications the full list for applicant verification is on the GFPS website or you can call human resources.