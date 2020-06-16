GREAT FALLS - A public hearing happened Tuesday night in Great Falls focused on a rate increase proposal by Great Falls Emergency Services.
The biggest thing is the money including what could put a smile on the faces of community members is that if this proposal does get approved none of the money will come from taxes.
The money that pays for the services comes from the bills people receive from service and in reality, this rate increase will affect a small portion of Great Falls residents.
The majority of all the transports are billed to a fixed rate from Medicare. This means the rate increase will impact those who are not covered through Medicare or other government insurance agencies.
The rate increase will help cover additional staffing GFES has had to do over the last several months.
“In this particular case we did put on an additional unit to make sure the city was getting covered properly this particular rate increase is going to offset those costs of that additional unit,” said Justin Grohs, General Manager Great Falls Emergency Services
It’s pretty normal to see rate increases for emergency medical services since the cost of readiness and supplies will increase anywhere from three to six percent per year and the last time GFES got an increase was back in 2014.
Unlike other areas, GFES has to go through the city to request these types of increase making it a more drawn-out process, which is the main reason for such a gap in time between rate increases.